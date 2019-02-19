A 25-year-old man died Tuesday after being shot Thursday in Covington, police there said.

About 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Covington police were told that an unknown man wearing a mask had walked up to a residence and started shooting. However, that claim "was inconsistent with evidence found on the scene at that time," police said.

Three days later, the shooting victim went to a north shore hospital and said he had been shot in the leg on Bourbon Street. The New Orleans Police Department was contacted and began an investigation.

After the man died Tuesday morning, however, the Covington Police Department received information that the shooting actually occurred in Covington on Thursday night.

NOPD previously reported that the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Canal Street.

Covington police are working with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to identify and apprehend the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Covington Police Department at (985) 892‐8500 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822‐1111.