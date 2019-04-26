Two men have died and another injured after a shooting in Harvey overnight, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened just after midnight in the 4200 block of Lac Couture Drive.
A JPSO news release said one man was pronounced dead at the shooting scene. Two other men arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle. One of the men died at the hospital, and the other is listed in stable condition.
All three men were involved in an "incident" on Lac Couture Drive, JPSO said. No details about the "incident" were provided.
There's no suspect or motive yet, and the identities of the men are being withheld as of Friday morning.
More details to come.