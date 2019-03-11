A man fatally shot a woman at a home in Harvey last month and then was fatally strangled by the person he called to help him hide the corpse, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman said Monday.

The statement from Capt. Jason Rivarde on Angenae Walker’s shooting death at the hands of Cheston Isom — and then Isom’s alleged killing by his enlisted accomplice, Kendell Friloux — provided a more complete picture of the grisly scene that deputies discovered in the 1500 block of Kings Road the night of Feb. 7.

Friloux, 30, of Houma, has not been arrested in connection with Isom’s slaying at this point, said Rivarde, who first spoke to NOLA.com about the bizarre case. Investigators booked him on a count of obstruction of justice on Feb. 10, but he posted $100,000 bail and was released.

Deputies responding to a 911 call about a man passed out in his home found Isom, 27, lying face-up on the floor in a first-floor bedroom. Isom — described as a resident of the home — had a large bump on his forehead and swelling around his right eye, the Sheriff’s Office wrote in an initial three-page report on the case.

On the second floor, deputies spotted a spent bullet casing on the floor and found Walker, 22, on a bed, wrapped in a sheet and with her head bloodied, the report said. After a paramedic unwrapped Walker's body, they noticed she had a gunshot wound in the top of her head, the report said.

A neighbor reported having seen men drinking outside the home. The neighbor also reported hearing a loud "bump" from inside the home.

Without elaborating on how, Rivarde said that investigators came to believe that Isom had shot Walker to death and then summoned Friloux to the home to help him dispose of the body. But Friloux then fought with Isom, strangled him and left him to die, Rivarde said.

Friloux then allegedly discarded the gun used to kill Walker.

Rivarde said the investigation is ongoing, and he didn’t rule out Friloux’s being booked with additional crimes. For now, he is due in Jefferson Parish court for a status hearing March 27.

Both Friloux and Isom have had a number of prior run-ins with law enforcement.

Friloux has served prison time for illegal drug possession, possession of a stolen firearm, receiving stolen things, simple burglary and theft.

Meanwhile, authorities in Seattle had been searching for Isom — described as a multiple felon — in connection with a home break-in and shooting. He had moved to that area following Hurricane Katrina and worked in the restaurant industry as well as in construction, according to an obituary.

Walker, who was from near Seattle, had come to the New Orleans area to celebrate her birthday, according to an online GoFundMe page meant to help her family cover costs associated with her death. She was found dead the day after she turned 22.