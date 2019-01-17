As a man was receiving a shoe shine on Bourbon Street this week, another man came up behind him, punched him in the face and stole his bag, New Orleans police said Wednesday.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Bourbon Street, New Orleans police said. Investigators released two photos of a man who they believe is the robber. They are trying to identify him.
The victim was punched in the eye, causing what police described as "moderate trauma." The alleged robber ran away with the victim's should bag westward on Bourbon Street before turning right on St. Ann Street.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the NOPD Eight District at (504) 658-6080 or anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.