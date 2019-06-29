A New Orleans City Council committee has criticized some components of a plan announced recently by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to curb juvenile crime in the city.
An apparent spike in crime has upset many members of the public, but council members called for a more nuanced view of the problem in light of data showing that car burglaries are the main driver of the spike, and that fewer than 100 juveniles were arrested for breaking into cars in the past year.
Law enforcement officials and media reports often have described juvenile crime in alarming terms in recent months, at times focusing on the sheer number of burglaries committed by juveniles, even if the same person was arrested or charged multiple times. That led some council members to complain of exaggeration.
“Roughly 66 kids — less than 100 kids — in this community are in need of the services that are provided by a number of the people in this room,” Councilman Jason Williams said Wednesday at a meeting of the council's Criminal Justice Committee, referring to the youth advocacy groups present.
“That is doable, and that is manageable,” Williams said.
Cantrell recently outlined a slate of strategies aimed at reducing juvenile crime, including heightened enforcement of a summer curfew for those 16 and younger and a summer jobs program.
She also has supported a move by Juvenile Court judges to rely more often on their own discretion in determining when to release juvenile offenders, rather than depending on the screening tool that has primarily been used to make those decisions.
Juvenile defense advocates have said the judges’ new policy is likely to overcrowd the city’s juvenile jail and worsen its existing staffing troubles.
Many advocates also dislike the curfew, calling it an ineffective crime deterrent that can be used to justify the racial profiling and harassment of African-American children.
Although Williams, who is expected to run for district attorney, has been directly critical of Cantrell’s support of the curfew and the judges’ move, he took a more conciliatory tone Wednesday, insisting that there was “no fight” between the council and the mayor on the issue even as he called for better strategies than those that have been announced.
A spokeswoman for Cantrell, in turn, said that both Williams and Cantrell agree that “we need more tools in our toolbox to change the lives of (criminal justice) system-involved young people.”
But Williams and Councilwoman Helena Moreno, buoyed by fresh data compiled by council crime analyst Jeff Asher, said that past figures used to highlight the need for the judges' new policy and other controversial strategies have been misleading.
Juvenile arrests rose by 56 percent from 2016 to 2018, for example, and felony arrests have more than doubled over that same time period. District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro has cited the spikes as proof that juvenile crime is “out of control.”
But juvenile arrests from Jan. 1 to June 24 of this year were down by more than a third from last year, Asher’s analysis showed.
There are more juvenile charges for vehicle-related crimes this year than in past years, Asher said. But only 66 kids, through June 10, had received those charges, he said.
Those juveniles may have gone through a single neighborhood and been linked to multiple burglaries, which would have resulted in multiple charges.
“I think that goes to (Williams’) earlier point about there being a small group of young offenders who may be causing these crimes, and not necessarily that this is a huge widespread problem,” Moreno said.
Youth advocacy groups called for a more lenient remedy than jail time for kids caught breaking into cars. They also said the rise in nonviolent crime may have come about as kids are still dealing with trauma related to Hurricane Katrina, or as their parents have struggled to feed them regularly.
“We are focused on the children who are committing the burglaries, and not as much on the issue that is causing (the burglaries),” said Ashana Bigard of Families and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children.