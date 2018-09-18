Authorities tracked a man suspected of killing two people in Maryland to a home in south Kenner on Tuesday morning and captured him, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said.
Tavon Powell, 37, surrendered to officials peacefully when they surrounded the house where he was, Milton Ramirez of the U.S. Marshals Office in New Orleans said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies equipped with body armor, helmets and long guns – as well as a helicopter crew – assisted the U.S. Marshals in capturing the murder suspect in the 300 block of Filmore Street about 8 a.m., Lopinto said. Authorities were waiting to search the home in question shortly after the arrest.
Investigators with Baltimore County police in Maryland allege Powell shot a man and a woman at a home in the community of Dundalk on Aug. 27.
Gabrielle Marie Paugh, 26, who lived at the scene of the shooting, died that night at a local hospital. Aaron Michael Wearins, a 34-year-old guest at Paugh's home, died at a hospital two days later, the Baltimore Sun newspaper reported.
Powell, who was wanted on two counts of murder, is suspected of specifically targeting the victims, authorities have said, without elaborating. Neighbors told reporters they believed an ex-boyfriend's jealousy led to the slayings.
It was not clear what ties Powell may have to Kenner. Authorities were offering a cash reward for his capture.