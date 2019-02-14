Seven tenants have been displaced from their homes at the Esplanade Apartments after a three alarm fire at the Bayou St. John complex Thursday, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to the complex around 4:39 p.m. for an apartment fire in the rear wing of the seventh floor. The sixth and seventh floors were evacuated while firefighters worked to control the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the NOFD and Louisiana State Fire Marshal.
The fire was contained to the apartment it started in, but NOFD said smoke permeated the upper floors and apartments on the floor directly below sustained water damage. Six apartments in total were affected by the incident, NOFD said.
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, but a dog was found in the apartment where the fire originated and was removed from the building. New Orleans Emergency Medical Services were able to resuscitate the dog before it was taken to a veterinarian hospital for further treatment.
The American Red Cross was on sight offering housing assistance to residents in need.