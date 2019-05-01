Tires and rims worth about $120,000 were stolen from a Slidell car dealership by what "appears to be a professional theft ring," police said Wednesday morning.

"They defeated locks, alarms, surveillance video" Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said in a press conference. In all, 124 sets of tires and rims were stolen across 31 vehicles at the Matt Bowers-owned dealership on Howze Beach Road.

Bowers has offered a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

"If somebody wants to come to Slidell, Louisiana and violate the trust of the community ... we'll go to whatever lengths is necessary to make sure thees people are brought to justice," Bowers said.

The theft occurred about 3 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Video shows two people walking across the parking lot to cut locks at a side entrance, and about 40 minutes later a large U-Haul truck can be seen leaving the area on the service road toward Old Spanish Trail. Police said the thieves were likely working for several hours removing the tires.

The only remaining items used in the theft were wooden blocks to prop up the vehicles and a car jack. Police have identified similar thefts in Texas and Oklahoma that are possibly linked, though they could not rule out whether anyone involved was from the local area.

"We will find you, you will be brought back here," Fandal said. "... We've got the cooperation from this community like we've never seen anywhere else."

Tires were taken off vehicles ranging from Chevrolet Tahoes, Malibus as well as trucks and small SUVs.

The news began circulating earlier this week after social media posts shared images of the rows of cars propped up on blocks with no tires. Initial reports indicated a larger number had been stolen than what was later shared by police.

One post that has been shared more than 6,000 times was sent out on Monday. The post did not ID the source of the images.

Bowers said he'd consider raising the reward for information if necessary, which would be paid out half upon arrest of suspects and the other half upon a conviction being secured.

"From my standpoint we're not going to stop pursuing these individuals until I'm taking a selfie in front of them as they're making their perp walk," Bowers said. "And I'll put it on Twitter when it's done to show people that they're not going to be able to come into this city and violate the trust of the community ever again."

Bowers' name has been in the news over the past few months, as he was credited with purchasing billboards criticizing the NFL over the New Orleans Saints' loss in the NFC Championship, as well as being the man behind a hat worn by PGA golfer Jason Dufner in last week's Zurich Classic that read "Saints Got Robbed."

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 985-646-4347 or email pio@slidellpd.com.