Troubled former Jefferson Parish constable Antoine “Tony” Thomassie was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly pulling a gun on an acquaintance and her brother outside of a Harvey bar two weeks ago.
He was picked up at his home by U.S. Marshals and booked on two counts of aggravated assault in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Rivarde said.
Rivarde said Thomassie, 71, was seen drinking at the Pit Stop West bar on Barataria Boulevard beginning at about noon on May 29.
The two victims -- a 49-year-old woman Thomassie knew and her 36-year-old brother -- arrived at about 3 p.m. By about about 5:30 p.m., they noticed Thomassie was no longer in the bar and went outside.
There they found Thomassie asleep in his car, and the woman woke him up and suggested he go home.
He allegedly stepped out of his car and yelled at them, calling them a racial slur for African Americans. Both of the victims are listed as being white on the police report.
Rivarde said Thomassie then got back into his car and when he was again approached by the woman and her brother he allegedly pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot them before driving away.
The victims called JPSO, but authorities could not locate Thomassie that day. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and the Marshals arrested him at his home Thursday.