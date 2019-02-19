Two men were arrested Tuesday after a missing juvenile was found "nude and incoherent" in a New Orleans apartment, according to a press release from Louisiana State Police.
Authorities had received reports that the 16-year-old was missing and that the family was receiving threatening texts about the teen's whereabouts.
LSP located the teen and two suspects at a New Orleans apartment, where officials say she was being held against her will. The teen was found 'nude and incoherent,' according to the press release. She has since received medical treatment and is safe, authorities say.
Justin Noel, 42, and Steven Cooley, 54, were arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Noel was arrested in Gentilly and is a registered sex offender for forcible rape. Officials say that Cooley, who was arrested at the apartment in which the teen was found, is currently on parole for manslaughter.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for more details.