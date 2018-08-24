Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores a mile apart from each other in Algiers were robbed at gunpoint within minutes Friday morning, New Orleans police said.
The first hold-up occurred about 10 a.m. at the Walmart in the 4000 block of Behrman, when a man wielding a gun handed a cashier a note demanding money, police said. That man reportedly had long hair, a beard, a beanie hat, an orange jacket, a blue shirt and jeans.
Minutes later, a man in an orange work vest walked into a Winn-Dixie at the corner of Holiday Drive and MacArthur Boulevard, police said. Police said it was possible that man had just held up the Walmart, which is a short drive away.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Those stick-ups came after there were five robberies, including one at the point of a glass bottle and three in the French Quarter, between Thursday evening and early Friday, New Orleans police said.
About 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of St. Bernard Avenue in the 7th Ward, a 32-year-old man riding his bicycle had his cell phone snatched and was beaten after he got into an argument with a man in a wheelchair blocking the street, police said. The cellphone snatcher was a second man, not the man in the wheelchair.
About 1:25 a.m. in the 1900 block of Louisiana Avenue in Uptown, a man surrendered money to a 41-year-old man who hit him in the face with a glass bottle and threatened to kill the victim if the police were called, officers said. Police said they arrested Alexander Enio Zelaya on the scene and booked him as a suspect in the case.
The rest of the robberies were in the French Quarter. It is unclear if they are related to each other.
About 3 a.m. at the corner of Esplanade Avenue and Chartres street, a 53-year-old man had his wallet stolen by a person who approached him, police said.
Fifty minutes later, at the corner of St. Louis and Dauphine streets, a 39-year-old man was robbed of unspecified belongings after being attacked by three men, police said. The victim followed his attackers and flagged down police to tell them what happened, which resulted in the arrest of one suspect at the corner of Bienville and Dauphine streets. Police identified that man as Calvin Davis, 33.
About 4:35 a.m., police said they were told that three men attacked a 30-year-old man and stole money from his wallet in the 600 block of Frenchmen street. The robbers fled, police said.
• New Orleans police on Friday said they arrested a 27-year-old man from Baltimore accused of possessing a rifle stolen from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Narcotics agents conducting an investigation in the 3300 block of Loyola Avenue in Central City on Wednesday spotted Burton in an alley, standing next to the rifle, which was loaded.
Police said Burton was arrested, and officers seized 35 foils of heroin, $2,600-plus in cash and a pair of walkie-talkies allegedly allowing him to communicate with a lookout. He was also accused of illegally possessing Ecstasy, tramadol, oxycodone and marijuana.
• Dallas Simms, 38, is wanted on allegations that he robbed a man at gunpoint Tuesday night in the 2500 block of North Derbigny Street in St. Claude, New Orleans police said. The victim was robbed while he was inside his parked pick-up truck, police said. Simms is accused of taking the victim’s cash as well as firing a bullet that grazed the victim’s head.
• The man who was found dead earlier this week after his car drove into water near Interstate 10 and Michoud Boulevard in New Orleans East was 70-year-old Gary Neville, the Coroner's Office said. Neville was found dead Wednesday.
• An Orleans Parish grand jury handed out a series of indictments for murder and rape on Thursday.
Leander LaFrance, 21, and Gerald "Frog" West, 21, were charged with second-degree murder in the shooting and armed robbery of Marion Hutson Jr. on Feb. 3. He died three days later.
Investigators said Hutson was discovered shot in the driver’s seat of a car in the 5100 block of Bundy Road in New Orleans East.
Both defendants were charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice. They face life imprisonment if convicted as charged.
In a separate case, Richard “Re” Smith Jr., 25, was charged with armed robbery and second-degree murder in the May 6 killing of Vinh Nguyen, 40.
Smith snatched a bag of marijuana from Nguyen’s car and an unknown accomplice shot and killed Nguyen in the 15000 block of Dwyer Road, police allege.
Meanwhile, the grand jury increased the legal peril for a man who was already facing a rape charge.
Alvin Celius, 43, is now charged in the aggravated rape and kidnapping of a woman on April 9, 1994. Authorities allege he met a woman in the bar, raped her then tied her up in a house.
Celius was already charged in the rape of a woman on June 19, 1994.
Authorites say this is 18th cold-case rape indicted through the efforts of a special unit called the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.