Nine people were robbed in six reported incidents across New Orleans between Thursday night and Friday morning, the New Orleans Police Department said.
The first incident was reported in the Central Business District just after 7:30 p.m. A 17-year-old woman was walking in the 700 block op Baronne Street when an unknown person approached her demanding money while placing his hand on an object inside his pants that appeared to be a weapon. The victim complied and the suspect left the area with cash in hand heading southbound toward Julia Street in a dark green vehicle.
About an hour later in the Marigny, a woman walking from the French Quarter had her purse snatched in the 900 block of Elysian Fields by an unknown juvenile wearing a black t-shirt. The suspect allegedly slapped the victim in the face before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.
A man and two women were robbed by man with a handgun in the Treme just before 9:30 p.m. The victims were walking in near the intersection of Treme Street and Governor Nicholls Street when the suspect approached them and demanded their property. The victim's complied, handing over two purses and a wallet, and the man left the area on a black motorcycle heading west on Treme Street.
Around the same time, a woman working as a cashier at a store in the 7300 block of Chef Menteur Highway was hit in the face by an unknown suspect pretending to buy three packs of diapers. The suspect was able to get away with one pack of diapers after a minor struggle and was seen heading east on Chef Menteur Highway.
Two women were robbed on Bourbon Street early Friday around 2 a.m. when an unknown man approached them from behind near Bourbon's intersection with Iberville Street and snatched their purses. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot.
The last incident happened just after 5 a.m. in the Seventh Ward when two unknown men helped a 63-year-old man a man cross the neutral ground near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Elysian Fields Avenue. Once they crossed over, one of the suspects pushed the man to the ground and took money out of his pocket. Both men left the area on foot in an unknown direction.