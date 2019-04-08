The New Orleans Police Department is warning of a wave of crimes by “brazen” juveniles across the city in the wake of several high-profile crimes, including the carjacking of City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen’s father over the weekend.
While noting that violent crimes are down so far in 2019, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Monday that officers have seen a large number of crimes typically attributable to young offenders, including vehicle burglaries and thefts.
“We’ve identified a recent rash of juvenile offenses that have been occurring over the last week or two and probably even further,” Ferguson said. “But we want to reassure our community that we are vigilant, we are aware and we are staying the course.”
But despite a spate of well-publicized incidents, it’s not clear that there was a significant increase in crimes by juveniles in the first quarter of 2019. NOPD statistics suggest that such crimes may actually have fallen, compared with recent years.
Since the beginning of the year, police have arrested 238 juveniles for crimes “ranging from car burglaries to murder,” Ferguson said. But if the department were to keep up that pace through the end of the year, it would mean the fewest juvenile arrests the city has seen since 2016.
Ferguson’s press conference Monday came after a series of headline-grabbing incidents involving juveniles.
On Sunday, Nguyen hosted a Facebook Live discussion with her constituents in which she said her father was carjacked by “a bunch of kids” a few blocks from the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church on Dwyer Boulevard.
A video of the incident shows two people jogging toward an SUV and approaching the driver’s-side door. When the door opens, the driver is pulled out and thrown to the ground, after which one of the men drives off in the vehicle.
Nguyen said her father was not seriously injured and the car was recovered later in the day.
Ferguson said he was particularly concerned that the carjackers were armed, possibly with weapons taken from previous vehicle burglaries.
“I think they’re very bold and very brazen, which is why we have to be bold in our actions to let them know this will not be tolerated and not be accepted,” he said.
Last week, officers arrested an adult and several juveniles in a vehicle that had been carjacked. And officers in the 7th District, which covers New Orleans East, arrested 10 juveniles on counts from armed robbery to attempted murder.
In the 2nd District, which includes much of Uptown and Broadmoor, an adult and several juveniles were arrested for auto burglary and auto theft in a case that involved a 13-year-old driving a stolen car.
Ferguson said it was not clear what would be causing a spike in juvenile crime.
“I do not know. I’ve always attributed a lot of this to social media, smart devices, video games and things of that nature,” he said. “There could be a number of answers to that question, but it is our duty and our job to identify any of those that are responsible for committing those crimes."
But it remains unclear whether there is, in fact, an increase in crimes by juveniles in the city.
According to NOPD reports, fewer crimes have been attributed to juveniles this year than at the same point last year. There are 534 offenses committed by those believed to be younger than 18 in the department’s electronic police reports for this year, only about 56 percent of the number at this point in 2018.
It is not clear whether that ratio will change as more arrests are made or more offenders are identified.
When it comes to arrests, the department also appears to be booking juveniles at a lower rate than in previous years.
If the pace of juvenile arrests this year keeps up through December, about 896 youths will be arrested in 2019. Whether that rate will hold up is unknown, and the NOPD was not able to provide statistics for the first quarter of previous years to provide a more direct comparison on Monday.
But if the rate remains the same the rest of the year, it would actually put juvenile arrests at their lowest level in three years, according to statistics the NOPD provided to WWL-TV last year. There were 1,232 juvenile arrests in 2018, 965 in 2017 and 786 in 2016, according to those statistics.