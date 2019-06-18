Nick Tranchina, a candidate for St. Tammany Parish sheriff, took a shot at current Sheriff Randy Smith Tuesday over statements the sitting sheriff made following Jack Strain's indictment on six sex crime counts.

Strain's legal woes — including a federal kickback investigation — are already coloring the three-way race for sheriff. Smith issued a statement the day of the indictment touting his efforts to seek justice "for the atrocities alleged by victims" and to determine if there was any complicity within the agency. Former Police Chief Tim Lentz, who is also running in the Oct. 12 sheriff's race, fired back, saying it was offensive and absurd to imply that he or anyone else who worked under Strain knew of criminal behavior.

A full week later, Tranchina weighed in with his own statement, saying that the indictment "sends a strong signal that criminal enterprises conducted during the 20 year-long Strain Administration require serious, independent investigation."

If elected, he said, he would ask the state Attorney General to look into what was known within the agency.

Tranchina took aim at Smith's statement that he was "duty-bound" to determine if anyone in the agency was complicit or knew any of the information learned from investigations. He also criticized Smith's claim that he made several changes in the upper ranks because of "revelations."

Tranchina called it "alarming and disturbing" that Smith is investigating his own department.

“We need an independent investigator to do the job; the current sheriff cannot be fair or impartial over the office he holds, Tranchina said.

All three candidates worked under Strain, who was sheriff for 20 years.

Tranchina said Smith's remarks about changes in the upper ranks stemming from the Strain investigation show a lack of accountability and transparency.

He called on Smith to release a list of those who were fired, demoted or sanctioned in the course of the investigation and explain how their cases were managed and whether any criminal charges have been filed against them.

Smith did not return requests for comment.

