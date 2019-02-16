A man was killed in a drive-by shooting incident Saturday morning in Kenner, according to a press release from Kenner Police Department.
Police said the fight began on the 800 block of Daniel Street between two groups of people who had been at Enigma Bar. One group walked across the street to a car parked on the 800 block of Daniel Street. The second group followed and the groups began shooting at one another. One group left in a red Chevrolet Cobalt, then circled back around and fired at a man, who died from the wound.
The gunfire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Officers found a man shot in the chest on the 800 block of Daniel Street.
Paramedics gave the man first aid and he was later pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers saw a car travelling westbound on Airline Highway that matched the description of the suspect vehicle given by a witness.
The officers performed a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle and detained five people who were in the vehicle. A handgun was found nearby and additional evidence was also found inside the vehicle.
The man's identity will released upon notification of family.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
More details to come.