A former Drug Enforcement Administration agent who was being booked into New Orleans’ jail escaped briefly early Saturday but was recaptured by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office near his home, according to authorities.
New Orleans police arrested Mark Nicholson on a municipal count of trespassing and a Jefferson Parish warrant accusing him of theft about midnight, said Blake Arcuri, the general counsel for the Orleans Sheriff’s Office, which operates the city’s jail. A judge had ordered Nicholson released on a recognizance bond on the trespassing count and was awaiting to learn whether Jefferson Parish authorities would pick him up on the theft warrant when he managed to make his way through a jail sally port undetected and left the facility shortly after midnight Friday, Arcuri said.
Orleans Sheriff’s Office investigative services bureau agents tracked Nicholson down about three hours later close to his house and learned he was a former member of the DEA, Arcuri said. Nicholson was booked on a count of simple escape and will now be kept in a more restricted area because of his actions early Saturday as well as his law enforcement background.
Arcuri said the Sheriff’s Office would investigate the incident and discipline any employees as needed.