A well-known WWL Radio show host is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in downtown New Orleans last week.
According to the station and New Orleans police, "Scoot" was walking across Canal Street when he was struck and knocked unconscious by a speeding motorcycle.
"Scoot’s ok, but he’s recovering from some tough injuries to his body," the station said in a statement. "...The above pictures are of Scoot right after being admitted to the hospital and after getting cleaned up. He did sustain some injuries that will take some time to heal."
The hit-and-run happened just before 2 a.m. last Friday near the intersection of Canal and Bourbon streets as Scoot walked across Canal.
Police said the motorcycle was speeding and accompanied by a red motorcycle. Nearby cameras didn't capture a clear photo of the motorcyclist because of how fast the bike was traveling, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.