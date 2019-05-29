One of three teens charged in the killing of a church pastor during a botched carjacking in Gentilly last year pleaded guilty to lesser counts in New Orleans’ juvenile court Wednesday.

Boavanti Robinson, 15, entered a guilty plea on charges of obstruction of justice and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A charge of manslaughter was dismissed.

Robinson received a sentence of six months in juvenile prison shortly after entering his plea as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service and work toward obtaining his high school diploma.

According to authorities, on the night of Nov. 27, the 49-year-old Jeannot Plessy had arrived at her grown-up daughter’s home in the 2400 block of Prentiss Avenue in Gentilly to pick up her two preteen children when she was yanked out of her car and thrown to the ground.

Her attacker had climbed into the driver’s seat of her when Plessy’s son-in-law – hearing her screams – came out to help her. The carjacker put the car in reverse and pressed the gas pedal, hitting both Plessy and her son-in-law. She was mortally wounded.

Investigators soon gathered surveillance camera video from a number of places which showed a white Toyota Sienna van trailing Plessy’s car after she was killed. The Sienna had been reported stolen minutes before Plessy was attacked, and investigators recovered the van abandoned at Metropolitan and Chickasaw streets in the Desire neighborhood.

A DNA sample collected from the van was matched to Cottrell, who was 18 at the time. Police then found him in the company of the Robinsons at a home in the 7th Ward.

All three were interrogated, and Johntrell Robinson allegedly confessed to stealing Plessy’s car as well as backing over her. He added that Boavanti Robinson and Cotrell used the stolen minivan to bring him to the scene of the deadly carjacking as well as to help him ditch her car in New Orleans East.

Authorities arrested the teens and later charged them with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Cottrell and Johntrell Robinson were also charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice, simple robbery, plotting to commit simple robbery and unauthorized use of a movable.

While all three were initially charged as adults in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, Boavanti Robinson was transferred to the juvenile system.

If convicted of murdering Plessy, Cottrell would face mandatory life imprisonment. Johntrell Robinson would also face a life sentence but with the possibility of being eligible for parole after 25 years because he was younger than 18 when Plessy was killed.

When she was slain, Plessy had just returned from a preaching tour in American Samoa. She had gone on a dinner date with her husband, David Plessy, on the evening of her death.

David Plessy, a pastor at Crossover Christian Fellowship in New Orleans, has spoken at length about the pain of losing his wife to street violence. Despite his ordeal, he has said his reading of the Bible helped him place his faith in God as well as to preach forgiveness for the Robinsons and Cottrell.

