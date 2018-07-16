Gretna police have arrested a doctor accused of fondling the breasts and genitals of a woman who visited him because of a back injury and who secretly recorded the encounter with her cellphone.
The woman decided to record her consultation with Dr. James Dyess, 57, because she believed that he had touched her inappropriately on a prior occasion, Police Chief Arthur Lawson said Monday.
Lawson said his officers arrested Dyess on Thursday on two counts of sexual battery, a felony, and one count of simple battery, a misdemeanor.
The woman told police that she hurt her back in a car accident and her attorney referred her to Dyess’ office in Gretna for treatment. The woman said she felt the doctor had touched her sexually during the examination, according to Lawson.
The next time she visited him, the woman hid her phone in her purse and positioned the bag in a way that would allow her to capture video of her interactions with Dyess, Lawson said. He said the video showed the doctor touching the patient’s breasts and crotch area.
The woman brought the video to police, who jailed Dyess. He was later released on $25,000 bond.
His attorney, Brian Capitelli, declined to comment.
In Louisiana, one of the definitions of sexual battery involves touching a person’s genitals without consent. That crime, in most cases, can carry up to 10 years in prison.
Dyess has been a licensed physician since 1997, state records show. A preliminary check didn’t reveal any disciplinary actions against him.
He has a satellite office in Slidell.