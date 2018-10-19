A wanted man allegedly shot a bounty hunter during a wild incident at a New Orleans coffee shop Thursday that his defense attorney says was sparked by the lure of sex from a fake social media account.
Malik London, a 22-year-old who was wanted for failing to appear in court in a domestic violence case, arrived at a PJ's Coffee shop at 6600 Franklin Avenue near the lakefront yesterday afternoon for what he thought was a romantic rendezvous, according to his defense attorney.
Lawyer Jerry Settle said that London was lured to the café by promises of sex from a woman, whom he had never meant, that London thought had been sending him erotic messages on social media. Instead, in a tactic known as “catfishing,” bond agents in several vehicles showed up instead and tried to corner him, he said.
In a warrant, New Orleans police said that London tried to back up when he noticed bond agents. He then rolled down his driver’s side window and started shooting at a bounty hunter who approached him, according to police.
The state-licensed bounty hunter was wearing a white badge with the words “fugitive recovery agent” on his polo shirt, police said.
London was booked on a count of attempted second-degree murder.
Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell set London’s bail at $200,000 after hearing from Assistant District Attorney Michael Henn — but London's defense attorney gave a wildly different account of the shooting.
Settle alleged that London never had a gun and the bondsman was hit in the crossfire from other agents.
Settle said agents in three vehicles converged on his client, who had no idea what was happening. He claims that multiple witnesses support his client’s version of events.
“The forensic evidence is not going to show that my client was shooting at them. It’s just not going to show it. He never had a gun,” Settle said.
The defense attorney’s account adds an unusual wrinkle to an incident that has generated alarm in the New Orleans area’s bail bond community.
Police said the agent was shot in the hand and shoulder and grazed twice in his head. His medical condition had not been released on Friday.
Police said the agent worked for Jody’s Bail Bonds. No one picked up in multiple calls to the company’s Gretna location on Friday.
London, who lives in the Upper 9th Ward, was facing trial on counts of battery upon a dating partner and battery on a dating partner involving strangulation. He also had a separate forgery case, although that did not involve a commercial surety bond.
He posted his $7,500 bail through A-1 Unlimited, according to court records. Company owner Timothy Fangui said the recovery agent did not work directly for A-1, however.
London has missed seven court dates since he was charged in September 2017, leading to an open warrant for his arrest.
Although bounty hunting is legal in Louisiana, it has attracted controversy over the years.
A Gretna man sued celebrity bounty hunter Eugene “Tat-2” Thacker in 2012, claiming that the recovery agent made up charges against him for a show called “Big Easy Justice.” The case is still open.
Meanwhile, a civil rights lawsuit filed in 2017 by the Southern Policy Law Center claims that bounty hunters for Blair’s Bail Bonds engaged in kidnapping and extortion. That case likewise remains open.