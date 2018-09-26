A Slidell Police Department motorcycle officer was recovering Wednesday from serious injuries he suffered Tuesday while escorting a funeral procession, much to the relief of a grieving father who rushed to the officer's aid.
Officer Jason Seals was riding his motorcycle on Gause Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, shepherding a hearse that carried the body of Pfc. Jason Decker, a 25-year-old soldier who died last week at Fort Hood from a medical condition.
A car suddenly drove into Seals’ path and he slammed into the vehicle. The collision launched him more than 50 feet.
Seals, who is being treated at University Medical Center in New Orleans, was "stable and improving" Wednesday, according to Slidell police.
At the scene of the accident Tuesday, Adam Galloway, a trained paramedic and Decker’s father, saw Seals’ motorcycle down in the road, jumped out of his car and rushed to the officer’s side to administer aid.
"I could tell he had labored breathing, possible head injury,” Galloway said Wednesday. “Eventually he responded after somebody called his name a few times, and he actually gripped my ex-wife's hand.”
The coincidence that Seals’ first name — Jason — was the same as that of Galloway’s son brought him to tears as he tried to assist the officer.
“I asked the deputy what was his name and he said his name is Jason,” Galloway said. “I broke down because that was my son's name that we were in the funeral for.”
But he put his emotions aside to try to stabilize Seals until more help arrived. "I was trained to do that, and I did," Galloway said. "I tried to do what I could for him. I just wanted to make sure he was all right. I would do that for anybody."
An ambulance arrived a short time later and rushed Seals to UMC's trauma center.
Slidell police are optimistic about Seals’ long-term prognosis.
"We're limited in what we can say as far as his medical condition, but he's stable and he's improving every hour," said Slidell Police Department spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau.
"For him to still be with us right now is nothing short of a miracle," Seuzeneau said. "God was with him. There's no question about it."
State Police are investigating the incident. No citations have been issued so far.