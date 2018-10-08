Three people were robbed at gunpoint Sunday, and another was nearly carjacked, according to New Orleans police.
About 9:35 a.m. in the 3900 block of Downman Road in New Orleans East, an 18-year-old woman surrendered her money to a man who pointed a handgun at her neck and demanded cash, police said.
About 6:15 p.m. in the 4600 block of Majestic Oaks Drive in New Orleans East, a 69-year-old man was sleeping in his car when an unknown person approached and ordered him out. But the man couldn’t get out due to “a physical disability” – the would-be robber ordered the victim to start the car, but the robber fled in a silver Dodge truck when the victim’s car wouldn’t start, police said.
About 8:55 p.m. in the 4900 block of Perrier Street in Uptown, a 58-year-old man cycling emptied his pockets and surrendered a backpack to people who approached him in a black four-door car. One man stepped out with a handgun and pressed it up against the victim’s side.
About 9:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of Old Gentilly Road in the Desire area, two young men entered a Dollar General store, held the manager at gunpoint, and took cash as well as deposits from registers and the safe, police said. The pair then fled.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 22-year-old woman was attacked by several people as well as stabbed about 7 p.m. in the 7300 block of Read Boulevard, New Orleans police said. The woman took a private ride to the hospital for treatment.
• About 3:15 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old girl went to a New Orleans police station in Algiers and reported being raped by a man she did not know, officials said.
• The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman who was fatally shot in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road in New Orleans East on Saturday as 34-year-old Delana Humphrey.
• Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled the body of a man from the 17th St. Canal Monday morning.
The man’s body was spotted just before 10 a.m., a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
Sheriff’s deputies launched a small boat to recover the body, which was near Pump Station No. 6 by the corner of Orpheum Avenue and Hyacinth Street.
Authorities haven’t discussed a possible cause of death or identified the man whose body was recovered. The recovery occurred about 11 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report, with Faimon A. Roberts III contributing.