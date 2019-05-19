One man was robbed at gunpoint and another man was robbed at knifepoint in New Orleans between Saturday night and Sunday morning, local police said in a preliminary report.
The first incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, the New Orleans Police Department said, when a man with a gun approached another man from behind on North Claiborne Avenue and Canal Street and demanded his money.
Police said the 43-year-old victim complied and the suspect, described as a man with a medium build who is 5-foot-10, fled.
Another armed robbery was reported about 4 a.m. on Sunday, NOPD said, when a 26-year-old man was approached by someone armed with a knife on Burgundy Street and Orleans Avenue.
The robber demanded the man's wallet, and cut his hand when he refused to give it over, police said.
NOPD said the victim then drove himself to the hospital.