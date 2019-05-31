New data on juvenile crime in New Orleans show more kids are breaking into cars this year than last year, but overall youth arrests so far in 2019 are down somewhat after a three-year spike.
The seemingly contradictory data, compiled by City Council crime analyst Jeff Asher, are being touted by some as evidence that the city’s efforts to detain more young people as a way to solve a so-called juvenile crime problem are misdirected.
The numbers for car burglaries cover arrests made from Jan. 1 to May 13 in 2018 and 2019, while those for overall arrests cover the full years from 2015 to 2018 and the first few months of 2019.
"We are not denying that there has been an increase in car burglaries, but we need to find solutions that solve that problem, instead of arresting kids ... and detaining them," said Renée Slajda of the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights, the agency that defends most juveniles charged with crimes.
The numbers paint one of the most detailed pictures of a problem that has repeatedly made headlines in recent months.
Citing a spike in juvenile crime, Orleans Parish Juvenile Court judges announced this week that they will begin relying more often on their own discretion when deciding whether to detain juveniles before their court hearing dates, rather than depending solely on the results of a screening tool to guide those decisions.
Right now, when juveniles are arrested, they are brought to the city's juvenile jail by police. A staffer asks a series of questions to determine whether they pose a risk to the public's safety or are unlikely to show up for their court date, in which case they must stay in jail until that date.
A good score on the screening means a kid is released before a judge gets an immediate chance to assess his or her situation, said Juvenile Court Judicial Administrator Ranord Darensburg.
Judges had already begun to detain kids, regardless of the assessment results, when they were arrested on gun charges, he said. The policy change simply means they can also hold kids who have been arrested for breaking into cars, or for other offenses that judges deem "a risk to public safety."
Judges announced the policy change even as they agreed that alternatives to jail are needed for many young people arrested on less serious charges.
Conditions at the city's youth detention center, which reopened after a $47 million renovation in 2014, have been subpar, as overcrowding, staffing shortages, poor mental health care and isolating disciplinary practices have created an environment where kids sometimes threaten suicide.
But Darensburg said the court’s move will help to address an increase in juvenile car break-ins that sometimes has had fatal consequences.
According to intake records, the percentage of kids arrested for breaking into cars is up dramatically when compared to this time last year, when it was 6.5 percent of all juvenile arrests. This year it is more than 25 percent.
However, the overall juvenile arrest rate is down by nearly a third over the same time frame, Asher said. That comes after there had been a spike in the arrest rate from 2016 to 2018, with the rate increasing by almost a third over that period.
Juvenile arrests for violent crimes were also up by 40 percent from 2016 to 2018, the figures show.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro embraced the judges' idea this week, citing cases such as when 17-year-old Emanuel Pipkins is alleged to have shot and killed 63-year-old Zelda Townsend and wounded her 54-year-old husband Danny Townsend after the couple caught him breaking into their car in May.
But Slajda's group and City Councilman Jason Williams said such efforts ignore nuances in the arrest data. Williams said they are akin to “trying to crush a gnat with a sledgehammer.”
“When you say crime is up, what type of crime are we talking about? Are we talking about murder, rape? Carjacking, or car burglaries? And when you start talking about that … it’s a very different picture than what is being suggested” by those who focus only on the spike in car burglaries, said Williams, who is running for district attorney in 2020.