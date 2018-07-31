The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office on Tuesday released images of a man whom investigators want to question in connection with an attempted arson in the French Quarter.
The State Fire Marshal said the man in the photos was seen pouring a liquid out of a red fuel can onto a stack of bricks outside a residential building in the 900 block of Gov. Nicholls Street on Friday. He crossed the street and returned to the stack of bricks before watching a bright flash of flames ignite, the State Fire Marshal said.
The man fled southbound on Dauphine Street as firefighters arrived. Firefighters doused the flames before damaging the building.
Anyone with information can call the Fire Marshal at 1-800-256-5452.