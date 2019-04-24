Louisiana State Police on Wednesday morning jailed a 21-year-old man blamed for a deadly Oct. 13 crash in St. John the Baptist Parish on a count of vehicular homicide after determining that he was impaired by drugs at the time of the wreck.
Dustin Brewer, 21, of Houma, was booked in the death of 74-year-old Hubert Nicholas Jr., of Gonzales, State Police said.
Brewer drove his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on state Highway 3212 near the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Wallace the night of the crash when he entered the oncoming traffic lanes while navigating a right curve. Nicholas, driving north in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup, steered right in an attempt to avoid hitting Brewer, but they collided on the roadway’s shoulder head on, State Police said.
Nicholas, properly wearing a seatbelt, initially survived a trip to University Medical Center in New Orleans. But he died from his injuries in the crash on Oct. 24, State Police said.
Brewer, who was not buckled up, survived with moderate injuries. Investigators suspected he may have been impaired and subpoenaed his medical records during his hospital stay. State Police said investigators found Brewer was under the influence of unspecified narcotics when he crashed with Nicholas, and they obtained a warrant to book him with vehicular homicide, careless operation and not wearing a seatbelt.
Brewer surrendered Wednesday at the Lafourche Parish jail and is awaiting a transfer to St. John’s lockup. If convicted of vehicular homicide, he could face between five and 30 years in prison.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man wanted on allegations that he helped steal money and belongings from a person who was shot at last summer in the French Quarter.
Travis Gibson faces counts of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with a mugging reported about 4:30 p.m. June 12 in the 300 block of Royal Street.
Police said the victim in the case, a man who turned 30 the previous day, was grabbed from behind by another man who demanded his property. The victim surrendered a cell phone, cigarettes and money and started yelling. A woman accompanying the man who grabbed the victim then fired a shot at the victim and apparently missed before the pair of attackers fled, police said.
Police didn’t immediately say how they linked Gibson to the hold-up.
• Jason Romero, 39, was booked on allegations that he refused to turn over his daughter to her mother despite the mother having a civil court warrant on Tuesday in the 2300 block of Saint Nick Drive in Algiers, New Orleans police said. New Orleans police sent a SWAT team to enter Romero’s home when he refused to open the door, and he surrendered. He was booked on a count of interference with the custody of a child, which is a form of simple kidnapping.
• A man broke into the home of a 32-year-old woman he believed owed her money and fought with her about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Soniat Street in the Freret neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The man took the woman to an automated teller machine, where she withdrew cash; he then brought her back home and fled. Police said they are considering the case a domestic aggravated burglary.
In a relatively similar case about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, a man broke into the home of a 23-year-old woman in the 1800 block of Saint Thomas Street in the old Saint Thomas housing development neighborhood and began taking things when the pair fought. The man fled the scene, said police, who classified the case as a domestic aggravated burglary.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.