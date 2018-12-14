The driver of a stolen car led a Westwego police officer on a chase into Marrero before crashing into two other vehicles and a light pole, killing his 17-year-old passenger.
The dead passenger was Zyonne Willis, a boy from New Orleans' Desire neighborhood, Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich said.
Authorities did not immediately identify Willis' driver, who was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The driver of the one moving vehicle hit by the stolen car was uninjured and also not identified in a joint statement on the case from the Westwego Police Department and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The deadly chase occurred about 2:20 p.m., when a Westwego police officer whose name wasn’t released spotted a 2015 Toyota Prius that had been reported stolen and was being driven along River Road. The officer tried to pull the driver over and pursued when the driver sped off, authorities said.
The Prius later crashed head-on with a Chevrolet Silverado in the 7300 block of 4th Street in Marrero. It also struck a parked Ford Fiesta and a light pole before stopping.
Willis was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office said it is handling the crash because it occurred in the agency’s jurisdiction, outside the city limits. Westwego police said they’re handling the arrest of the driver as well as the recovery of the stolen vehicle.
Some agencies in the region, such as the New Orleans Police Department, have adopted policies prohibiting officers from chasing drivers of stolen vehicles unless they’re also suspected of violent crimes. But many neighboring agencies do not.