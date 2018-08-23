New Orleans police have arrested 17-year-old Michael Dixon in connection to a shooting in Algiers Saturday night that resulted in 15-year-old Chance Smith's death, NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said.

Smith, who was identified as the victim by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday, was shot in the 3900 block of Sullen Place just after 6:30 p.m. A witness told police they were walking with Smith in the 3900 block of Sullen Place toward a driveway when they heard a gunshot and saw Smith fall to the ground.

Fifteen-year-old boy shot in Algiers dies at hospital Saturday evening, NOPD says A 15-year-old boy who was shot in Algiers died at a local hospital Saturday evening, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Coroner identifies 15-year-old boy slain in Algiers The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the 15-year-old boy who was killed two days earlier in Algiers as Chad Smith.

The details of the shooting given to investigators did not add up, Harrison said, and evidence found at the scene of the shooting and on social media instead pointed to the shooting happening inside a residence on Sullen Place.

Expanded details on the evidence found or a motive were not given, but Harrison said Dixon is believed to be a known acquaintance of Smith's. Dixon is charged with second degree murder in Smith's death, Harrison said, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Harrison announced Dixon's arrest at a news conference Monday afternoon, saying Dixon had been placed under arrest and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center just hours before.

He also said this is the second time in the last two months false information was given to investigators about a shooting.

An 8-year boy shot in the 3600 block of Garden Oaks Drive around midnight, July 21, in Algiers initially told police he was shot by a stray bullet when he went outside to check out a popping noise he heard.

Harrison said investigators discovered the boy was actually shot inside his home when an adult was playing with a gun inside. The boy's mother and another adult in the home allegedly coached the boy about what to tell police, Harrison said.