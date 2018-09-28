New Orleans police are looking for help finding a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday in the 1300 block of Ursulines Street.
At about 8 p.m., a man reportedly entered a business and placed a black laptop style carrying bag on the counter and stated “Don’t make me show it to you," police said.
He then allegedly produced a large silver handgun, and the cashier took cash and placed it inside the bag, police said.
NOPD said the subject then fled the location on foot northbound on Ursuline Street toward North Claiborne Avenue.
The subject was described as black male with a deep voice – possibly doing so in disguise, police said. He is about 5-foot-9, weighs about 160 pounds, and was wearing a light blue shirt, blue hat and a multi-colored scarf around his neck, police said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.