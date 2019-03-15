Two top civilian officials at the New Orleans Police Department are following in former Superintendent Michael Harrison’s footsteps to Baltimore, the department announced Friday.

Deputy chief for compliance Danny Murphy and deputy chief of staff Eric Melancon will join the Baltimore Police Department to work under Harrison, who was confirmed on Monday as commissioner of that city’s troubled police force.

Their last day at the NOPD will be March 29. Officials said their new positions must still be approved in Baltimore.

Murphy and Melancon were considered key players in the NOPD’s long-running effort to come into compliance with a federal reform agreement. Harrison appears likely to task them to oversee Baltimore’s nascent attempt to follow a similar reform pact, called a consent decree.

Harrison, who announced his resignation and move to Baltimore in January, had previously declined to weigh on on whether he was wooing NOPD officials to make the move with him. But he did note that Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh promised to give him wide latitude in staffing his new department’s upper echelons.

The twin departures now put the onus on new New Orleans chief Shaun Ferguson to hire replacements quickly to continue bringing the department into compliance with the consent decree and complete other strategic plans.

The NOPD did not immediately reveal whether it has replacements lined up.

“The progress NOPD has made since the implementation of the federal consent decree would not have been possible without Eric Melancon and Danny Murphy,” Ferguson said in a statement. “While we certainly don’t want them to leave, we wish them well and thank them for all they have done."

Melancon joined the department in winter 2017 after serving as an “innovation manager” in City Hall under former Mayor Mitch Landrieu. He had a background in consulting and once worked as a campaign operative for former Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell, according to a social media profile.

One of the numbers wonk’s key focuses was improving the department’s sluggish hiring pace. The NOPD’s headcount of cops has improved over the last couple years, although the department is still hundreds of officers short of where it would like to be.

Meanwhile, the baby-faced Murphy may have been one of the youngest people in department history to serve as a deputy chief.

Harrison elevated him from a compliance manager to that position in 2016 after the retirement of former Deputy Chief Tim Averill. At the time, federal consent decree monitors noted that they had worked with Murphy for years and held him in high regard.

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan has also expressed her confidence in Murphy at public court hearings. Police forces and conferences across the country have flown him in to discuss his work in helping NOPD near compliance with the consent decree.

Murphy took an unconventional path to becoming a highly-sought police management expert. A valedictorian of Jesuit High School in 2005, where he studied Latin and Greek and played guitar in a popular local alt-rock band, he went on to earn a bachelor's degree at Georgetown University before taking jobs at the Greater New Orleans Foundation and the Recovery School District.

Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.