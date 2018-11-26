St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in two shootings over the course of a chaotic Monday that left one suspect and four deputies wounded.
The incidents both involved stolen vehicles, but authorities said they could not yet say whether they were related.
In one incident, deputies spotted a vehicle reported as stolen by a license-plate recognition camera near West Judge Perez Drive and Government Street about 10:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the driver, Tyrin Hamilton, 21, of New Orleans, sped toward a deputy and hit him with the vehicle. The deputy opened fire and struck Hamilton, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Hamilton was arrested at the hospital after treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was booked on two counts of possession of stolen property and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a police officer.
The injured deputy was treated at a hospital and released. A booking photo showed a bloodied bandage over Hamilton's lower face.
Deputies also arrested Maurice Hicks Jr., 19, also of New Orleans, on two counts of possession of stolen property in connection with the same incident. Devonte Smith, 19, of New Orleans, is wanted on the same counts.
In a separate incident, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Judge Perez Drive near Packenham Avenue. When they did, “shots were fired” and three deputies were injured, according to a press release from State Police.
The agency did not say who did the shooting.
The three deputies were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. The unidentified suspect, who was not injured, was taken into custody.
Trooper Melissa Matey, a State Police spokeswoman, said the suspect’s vehicle was later confirmed to have been stolen in Mississippi.
Matey said the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office tasked her agency with leading the investigation into the second shooting because it was already busy investigating the first incident.
Matey said she could not say whether the two incidents were related. “Everything’s still under investigation,” she said.
Neither agency identified any of the deputies involved in either incident.
St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann said his agency would mount an aggressive response to criminals who flee from deputies in stolen vehicles.
“You’re not going to put my citizens at risk and my deputies at risk and not have any consequences,” he said in a statement. “We are going to catch you, and we are going to take you to jail. And if you try to run over a deputy, you are putting yourself at risk as well.”
The New Orleans Police Department has a strict policy against shooting at moving vehicles to avoid injuries to officers and bystanders. The department bans officers from using force against a moving vehicle unless they are faced with a second deadly threat, like gunfire.