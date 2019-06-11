A 26-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his father’s stepbrother at a home in the French Quarter on Monday entered dual pleas in the case of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.
Morgan Rothe-Skinner’s attorney, Billy Sothern, also issued subpoenas for records detailing any interactions his client may have had with the Metropolitan Crisis Response Team and the New Orleans Police Department’s Mobile Crisis Unit in the weeks preceding the Feb. 6 murder of Daniel Magrini, 52, which is at the center of the case.
Sothern said in open court Monday that Rothe-Skinner’s family reported reaching out to both of those units – which specialize in intervening with people experiencing mental health crises – ahead of Magrini’s slaying. The records are due by July 1, records show.
Police arrested Rothe-Skinner after 911 operators received a call from his paternal grandmother, Katherine Magrini, who told officers she had been held hostage in her home on Burgundy Street at knifepoint after Rothe-Skinner stabbed Daniel Magrini, her stepson, to death.
Katherine Magrini, who needed a wheel to move around following an earlier leg injury, told police she had been pushed to the ground and had her arms twisted by her grandson before she managed to flee him and call for help.
Rothe-Skinner surrendered to police after they arrived to investigate his grandmother’s call, and they found Magrini’s body rolled up in a rug in a rear apartment.
According to Sothern, jail doctors have since determined Rothe-Skinner was suffering a mental illness and began treating him with an antipsychotic medication. Rothe-Skinner also allegedly told police that Magrini had drugged him the day of the killing and had previously raped him, though investigators haven’t indicated whether they believe those claims.
Rothe-Skinner faces charges of murder, kidnapping and obstructing justice. He remains jailed on $500,000 bond and faces life imprisonment if convicted of murder.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Kenshawn King, 37, is wanted on allegations of attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder in connection with a double shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of North Villere Street on the edge of the 7th Ward the early morning of May 31, New Orleans police said Tuesday.
King is accused of approaching a 56-year-old man and 55-year-old man sitting on a porch and demanding their belongings, police said. The victims tried to wrestle the gun away and were shot, police said. Paramedics took both victims to the hospital.
Investigators say King faces counts of attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
• New Orleans police on Tuesday released additional details about a shooting in Central City on Monday afternoon.
A 23-year-old man heard in the 1200 block of Simon Bolivar Avenue about 4:55 p.m. heard five gunshots, ran and realized he had been hit, police said. A passerby picked the victim up and took him to the hospital.
Police haven’t named any suspects or discussed a potential motive in the case.
• Two men were cut in separate incidents early Tuesday in New Orleans East and on the edge of Broadmoor, police said.
About 1:50 a.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard, a 21-year-old man was arguing with a woman over his phone when she grabbed a knife, gestured toward his body and cut the victim on his left forearm, police said. The victim required a hospital trip.
About 2:30 a.m. at the corner of South Claiborne Avenue and Gen. Taylor Street, a 66-year-old man walking from a store was cut by a man who approached on a bicycle, police said. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital.
• New Orleans police investigated at least two robberies on Monday.
About 11:50 a.m. in the 3500 block of Tulane Avenue in Mid-City, a 30-year-old man was hit in the head and robbed of his wallet by two men, police said.
A 19-year-old woman walking near Canal Street and O’Keefe Avenue in the Central Business District when one among a group of men snatched her cellphone about 8:55 p.m., police said.
The robbers in each case fled the scene, and no suspects have been identified.
• At least two rapes were reported in New Orleans on Monday.
About 1:55 p.m. in the 6400 block of Derbyshire Drive in the 6400 block of Derbyshire Drive in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East, an underage girl reported being raped by a man whom she did not know.
Then, about 5:25 p.m. at a police station in the 3400 block of Broadway Street in Gert Town, a woman reported being raped by a man whom she knew at a location that wasn’t immediately determined, police said.