A man allegedly attempted to rob a New Orleans Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen but ended up going for a much tastier bounty than simple cash: the restaurant's chicken.
At about 11:50 a.m. Monday, a man entered a Popeyes restaurant through a side door and allegedly tried to steal money from the cash register, according to a press release from New Orleans Police Department.
The man couldn't get the register to open, so he instead allegedly stole chicken and fled the Popeyes. He was later found in the area by police.
The Popeyes is located on the 8700 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.