Multiple bomb threats have been reported across Louisiana and some agencies have said they believe some threats are part of a nationwide hoax and do not pose credible danger to the public.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office received several reported bomb threats from local businesses on Thursday, but investigators do not believe there is a current threat to the public, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Jason Rivarde said in an email.

Investigators believe the emailed threats, which are similar to other reports nationwide, are part of a hoax, Rivarde said.

"We do not believe any threat to the public exists at this time," Rivarde said.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Police Department has responded to threats at four different locations across the city: 6200 block of South Claiborne Ave., 9600 block of Hayne Blvd., 600 block of Poydras St. and 7800 block of Walmsley Ave.

"There is no information available as to any connection between these incidents, or to other incidents currently being reported in other areas," New Orleans police spokesman Aaron Looney said. "No further details are available on these incidents at this time."

There were at least two reported threats in nearby East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department each investigated one threat, but found them not to be credible.

