The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has hired a new chief of corrections from Atlanta, filling a crucial post that was vacant for nearly a year.

Byron R. LeCounte started in the position, which comes with an annual salary of $137,000, last week. He will be responsible for managing day-to-day operations at the city’s main jail, the 1,438-bed Orleans Justice Center.

LeCounte has 25 years of corrections experience, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He started work at the Atlanta city jail in 1995 and retired as a major.

Federal monitors have said that having an effective corrections chief is key to fixing problems like frequent inmate fights and suicide attempts at the New Orleans jail, which continue more than five years into a court-ordered reform plan.

Yet Sheriff Marlin Gusman and other jail administrators have had difficulty holding onto their corrections chiefs. LeCounte is the third person to hold the high-ranking position in a little more than two years.

The Sheriff's Office hired corrections chiefs Carmen DeSadier and Michael Tidwell from Illinois and Florida, respectively, only to see them resign after short stints.

Tidwell departed in March, citing health problems. Since then, his duties have been filled by Assistant Chief of Corrections Scott Colvin, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Jail officials said LeCounte will report to jail Compliance Director Darnley Hodge Sr., the administrator appointed by U.S. District Judge Lance Africk to oversee compliance with the federal consent decree for reforming the jail. Hodge has assumed most of Gusman’s duties.

“Byron’s demonstrated leadership and people skills will go a long way to helping us to inspire our staff, attract new staffers and safely manage the Orleans Justice Center,” Hodge said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office said LeCounte has a bachelor's degree from Columbus College and a Master of Public Administration degree from Columbus State University. He was president-elect of the Georgia Jail Association last year.

Chief Patrick Labat, who runs Atlanta’s jail, praised his former employee in a telephone interview and predicted that he would help the New Orleans jail complete its federal reform agreement.

“I think that he'll bring a lot of know-how, bring a lot of compassion to the current situation, and really be able to aggressively look at some timelines to help the sheriff out,” Labat said.

Labat said he and LeCounte had “intense” conversations about the challenges the New Orleans jail faces before LeCounte accepted the job.

“I think he's the right person. He'll bring a lot of energy,” Labat said.

Atlanta’s city jail holds about 150 inmates on any given day, most for traffic or city ordinance violations. That is far fewer than the New Orleans jail, which has around 1,200 inmates.

Last year, Atlanta’s mayor called for the city to sell the jail, citing its declining inmate population and rising budget. However, Labat said that earlier in LeCounte’s lengthy tenure, the jail once held hundreds more inmates, some facing serious federal charges.