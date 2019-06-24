A 16-year-old boy who allegedly shot a young woman and caused debris to hurt an infant on Sunday in the 300 block of Glen Della Drive in Waggaman has been arrested, and so has the woman who handed him the gun he fired, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the older victim — an 18-year-old woman — had apparently argued with Kyana Traylor, 31, at a party and tried to leave in a car, among whose passengers was a 2-month-old child.

Traylor allegedly pointed a gun at the 18-year-old woman and then handed it to the teen suspect, who allegedly fired into the victim’s vehicle at least once, the Sheriff’s Office said. Gunfire struck the older victim while debris hit and wounded the 2-month-old.

The older victim underwent surgery in Sunday and emerged in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Office said. The 2-month-old was treated and released.

Deputies booked the accused boy — whose name wasn’t released because he is a minor — with aggravated battery, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Traylor faces counts of being accessory to aggravated battery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and aggravated assault with a firearm. She was also booked on unrelated warrants.