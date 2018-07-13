One person was badly injured after a mule-drawn carriage carrying passengers flipped over in the French Quarter where a commercial was being filed nearby Friday, according to a WWL-TV report.
The report said the accident happened near the intersection of Royal and St. Phillip streets. An eyewitness to the accident said the carriage was crossing by the filming of a TV commercial when the carriage struck a piece of cement and toppled over.
The mule reportedly continued on despite the carriage being overturned.
