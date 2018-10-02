The boyfriend and girlfriend who were wanted in connection with a Canal Street shooting that wounded bystanders have been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Tennessee, the New Orleans Police Department announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Byron Wilson and Derrion Robinson in connection with the shooting, which happened on Sept. 23 in the 600 block of Canal Street, police said.

Wilson and Robinson were apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Franklin, Tenn., which is just south of Nashville.

NOPD said the The U. S Marshals Service in New Orleans and the NOPD VOWS Unit developed information that traced the pair to Franklin, Tenn. That information was then sent to the U.S. Marshals Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force.

After the pair was located, a perimeter was set up at the location with assistance from officers from the Franklin Tennessee Police Department.

Wilson attempted to escape, but abandoned that effort after being challenged by officers at the scene, police said.

Authorities said Wilson and Robinson are awaiting extradition in Tennessee. the pair will be sent back to New Orleans to face charges related to the Canal Street incident.

According to police, Robinson and several other people were arguing and fighting before she ordered Wilson to shoot at her opponents. At least one witness then saw Wilson pull a pistol out and fire it toward someone who was running away from the scene, police said.

One woman was shot in the right thigh. Another woman nearby had a graze wound from a bullet, police said after responding to the scene. NOPD said neither woman who was hurt had been participating in the fight.

Video taken by a witness at the scene shows a black male subject firing a handgun, before the subject fled the scene. Wilson was later identified as the alleged shooter, police said.