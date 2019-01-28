New Orleans police have made an arrest in the killing of a man who was slain by gunfire that erupted at a cookout and was meant for someone else earlier this month.

Calvin Hatton, 40, faces one count of second-degree murder in the Jan. 16 death of Darren Isom Sr., 59, in the Leonidas neighborhood, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records said.

According to police, about 7:45 p.m. on the day of the shooting, Hatton and another man were arguing in the 8700 block of Birch Street. One of the two men pulled a gun out and started shooting, prompting the other to draw his own weapon and fire back, police said.

Isom “was struck in the crossfire,” police have said. WWL-TV reported that Isom was shot while attending a neighborhood cookout where burgers, steaks and oysters were being served.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Without elaborating, police said they tracked down a handgun used in Isom's killing and swabbed its magazine for possible DNA evidence. The swab of the magazine matched a DNA profile kept on file for Hatton, who has a lengthy arrest record for various offenses, police wrote in sworn court documents obtained Monday.

Police said they also recovered surveillance camera footage showing Hatton exchanging gunfire with another man at the time Isom was hit. Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis questioned Hatton, and he admitted he was at the scene of Isom's slaying and had shot a gun at a man who was firing at him, according to court records.

Poluikis on Thursday secured a warrant to arrest Hatton in the deadly shooting. He was in jail that same day.

Aside from the murder count, he was booked on a warrant issued after he failed to appear at an arraignment in connection with an unrelated charge of domestic aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, court records show.

A magistrate court commissioner set Hatton’s bail at $350,000 in Isom’s killing. Yet no bail was set for Hatton in the assault case, and he remained in custody on Monday.

It was not clear Monday if police had identified a second suspect in Isom's murder.

Meanwhile, Isom’s obituary described him as a truck driver, husband, and father of three. He graduated from the now-defunct Alcee C. Fortier High School in 1979 and was a member of the marching band, his obituary said.

Isom’s funeral was set for Saturday.