Five people, including a six-year-old boy who was walking home, were held up at gunpoint Thursday night, according to preliminary reports from the New Orleans Police Department.
The first armed robbery happened about 8:45 p.m., police said, when the boy was walking with two women in the 3400 block of Behrman Highway in Algiers and an unknown man approached them with a gun.
The robber asked the boy and the women, ages 23 and 32, to drop their belongings, police said. NOPD said one of the victims was able to flee and find a detailed officer to come to the scene.
The second robbery happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Palmyra Street in Mid-City, police said, when a 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were sitting on a porch and a man approached them with a gun, demanding their property.
The robber fled after they complied, NOPD said.