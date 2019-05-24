A man dropping a woman off at her house in Westwego following a date shot her ex-boyfriend after he attacked him inside his truck – and he inadvertently shot himself as well during the melee Thursday night, police said.
Tristan Sarah Sr., 23, faces counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated battery, Westwego Police Department Lt. Eric Orlando said Friday. The man who fired the gun during the incident is considered the victim and is not accused of a crime, Orlando added.
According to Orlando, the victim – also 23 – had gone to the 400 block of Vine Drive to drop off his date and was sitting in his truck talking with her when Sarah pulled the driver’s door open and hit the victim in the back of the head.
Sarah, the woman’s ex and the mother of his child, allegedly began fighting with the victim inside the truck. Fearing that he would be killed, the victim grabbed a pistol from between the driver’s seat and the truck’s center console and fired while defending himself from Sarah, Orlando said.
The victim fired the gun but ended up shooting himself in one of his legs and a forearm. He then corrected his aim, fired again and hit Sarah in the right leg, causing the alleged intruder to retreat to a nearby driveway, Orlando said.
First responders later arrived and took both the victim as well as Sarah to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to Orlando.
Investigators interviewed the victim and his date, who both identified Sarah as the aggressor in the incident, Orlando said. Orlando said police will jail him upon his discharge from the hospital.
Sarah could face prison time if eventually convicted.