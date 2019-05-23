New Orleans police said they are looking for an 18-year-old man accused of conspiracy to second-degree murder in a fatal double shooting in the 9th Ward.
Reginald Blanton is accused of a role in the double shooting in the 3500 block of N. Prieur Street on the night of March 29. Police said a male suffered multiple gunshot wounds and a 17-year-old, Tyneisha Muse, later died of her gunshot wounds.
Joshua Augillard, 20, and Corey Harris, 19, were previously arrested on second-degree murder in the case. Terrica Moss, 18, has been booked as an accessory after the fact.
Muse’s family has said that the gunfire that killed her was meant for another man at the scene of the shooting.
Police asked anyone with information on Blanton's whereabouts to call Homicide Unit Detective Eric Illarmo at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111