A man wearing blue latex gloves and a dark hooded sweatshirt with the word "Savage" on it robbed a Shell gas station in Algiers on Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police said the man entered the gas station in the 4600 block of General DeGualle Drive about 9:30 a.m., pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded cigarettes and money from both registers.
He then fled on foot on Kabel Drive with the items in a white plastic bag, according to NOPD.
Police said the robber was also wearing a black and white scarf wrapped around the lower half of his face, black pants and tan shoes.
Later Sunday evening, another robbery was reported about 5:45 p.m. when a 33-year-old woman was approached by a man while walking in Armstrong Park, police said.
NOPD said the robber pushed the woman to the ground, took her cell phone and fled.
Police also reported a stabbing in Gentilly about 10 a.m. Sunday.
In that incident, NOPD said the victim, a 39-year-old man, was in the back of a car with a woman in the 7000 block of Press Street when another man opened the door and stabbed him.
He was brought by ambulance to a local hospital.