Update, 4:55 p.m. Tuesday: New Orleans police have arrested two of its officers who were involved in an off-duty fight outside a Mid-City bar early Tuesday, and the agency has begun proceedings to terminate them.
Police confirmed the officers' names are John Galman and Spencer Sutton. Click here to read more.
Original story
New Orleans police are investigating two officers who are suspected of sending a man to the hospital after a fight early Tuesday in Mid-City while they were off duty.
Law enforcement sources told WWL-TV and The New Orleans Advocate that the officers were defending themselves after a disagreement between them and a patron at Mid-City Yacht Club ended with the man trying to attack them around the corner from the bar as they walked home.
Police haven't discussed specifics about the case but said in a statement, “Superintendent Michael Harrison has been briefed and the department’s Public Integrity Bureau has been actively investigating since the report came in early this morning.”
Officials said they expected to release more details later in the day Tuesday.
Neighbors who live in the area said they saw police activity at Baudin and South Murat streets, two blocks away from the bar, at about 3 a.m. They also said police were scouring the neighborhood shortly after sunrise to look for any video of the alleged attack.
Splatters of blood remained in the street at the corner by late morning. New Orleans EMS said they took the man, whose name was not released, to University Medical Center for treatment. The man, who spoke Spanish and communicated through a paramedic who could translate, was in stable condition, EMS spokeswoman Liz Belcher said.
Sources said the fight may have been spurred by an argument between the officers and the men. That disagreement began inside the bar, located at Baudin and South St. Patrick Street.
The NOPD has not publicly identified the officers, but a source with knowledge of the case said their names are John Galman and Spencer Sutton.
The unidentified civilian wore “military garb,” according to sources, which led one of the officers to question the civilian's military record. That officer, the sources said, is a veteran.
What happened next remained murky Tuesday morning, but the sources said the officers eventually left the bar, only to find the man following them in his car.
He got out of his car, the sources said, and threatened the officers, who said they attacked him in self-defense. One source said the man was brandishing a heavy walking stick as a weapon.
The officers then called police, who responded to the scene.
Recordings of police radio transmissions at the time of the incident described how at least one off-duty officer at the intersection had detained "a subject ... armed with a blunt object."
Later in the recordings, a voice is heard saying, "We're gonna need EMS, Murat and Baudin. You got a male down bleeding. Looks like he was beat up." The voice adds that police responding to the scene had taken two people into custody.
A detective was seen at the bar Tuesday morning.
Employees at Mid-City Yacht Club declined to comment. Messages left for the bar’s owner were not immediately returned.
Stay with The New Orleans Advocate and WWL-TV for any more on this developing story.