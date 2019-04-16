A woman said she was leaving work in Mid-City when a man who had been waiting for her outside kidnapped her, drove her around and beat her before she managed to escape.

The woman, 25, said she had just left work about 10:21 p.m. near the intersection of Iberville and Telemachus streets before the incident. She got into a friend's vehicle, according to the NOPD report, but the man approached and began banging on the window.

The report indicated the woman knew her kidnapper.

The man eventually got the woman into his vehicle and proceeded to drive them "back and forth" from Orleans Parish to Jefferson Parish, the report said.

The woman told police she attempted to jump out of the vehicle at one point, but he grabbed her and pulled her back inside before beating her. She eventually succeeded in jumping from the vehicle when they approached the intersection of Bullard Avenue and the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, and she ran into a nearby gas station for safety. The man then fled in an unknown direction, the report said, and has not yet been identified.

