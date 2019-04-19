A St. Roch homeowner double-fisting pistols fatally shot a man who was trying to steal an electrical generator from a storage shed in his yard early Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Authorities are reviewing whether the actions of the homeowner were justified, but the man had not been arrested several hours later. Police said they were also searching for a second man who had been trying to steal the generator but fled following the shooting.
Neither the 33-year-old homeowner nor the alleged would-be thieves were named by police.
According to the NOPD, a man living in the 2300 block of Franklin Avenue heard an alarm warning him that his shed had been opened. The man grabbed two handguns, went outside to investigate and encountered a pair of men in his yard who were trying to take his electrical generator.
One of the suspects then turned around to face the homeowner, police said. The homeowner fired multiple bullets, hitting one of the men in the chest. The other fled.
Police arrived and found the man who had been shot lying on the ground. Paramedics took him to a local hospital for treatment, but he was soon pronounced dead.
While details about the case were limited Friday afternoon, Louisiana law enables homeowners to use lethal force against intruders who have broken into their residence.
That principle generally would not apply in cases where intruders are trespassing on the outside of a property but are not actually inside a house, said Craig Mordock, a local defense attorney and legal analyst.
However, Louisiana law does allow people to use lethal force against anyone whom they reasonably believe could badly harm them. Mordock said it is that second legal principle which may determine whether or not the homeowner from early Friday eventually faces charges of wrongdoing.
“If someone is breaking into your storage shed and it’s in the yard, you don’t have the right to just shoot them wantonly,” Mordock said. “But if you reasonably feel that these trespassers are going to harm you — because you saw them, they don't have permission to be there, it's dark outside, and the trespassers did something aggressive — then you can use deadly force legally.”