Gretna police have jailed a man on allegations that he murdered his girlfriend’s infant son.
The mother of Aaron Avila, who died on his first birthday, was also arrested and accused of trying to mislead investigators, police said Tuesday.
Fernando DaRocha, 28, and Jennifer Avila, 21, first drew scrutiny when police responded to a call reporting that Aaron had suffered a head injury at an apartment in the 1900 block of Lafayette Street the morning of July 31.
The couple initially told officers that Aaron had fallen out of bed and bumped his head, and Avila maintained that story as she and the boy were taken to University Medical Center, police said.
Aaron went on life support after undergoing emergency surgery at the hospital. Staffers there told police that the baby’s injuries were not consistent with a fall, and investigators interrogated both Avila and DaRocha about what happened.
Under questioning, police said, Avila changed her story, claiming that DaRocha dropped the child in the bathtub.
Investigators booked both Avila and DaRocha on obstruction of justice. DaRocha was also booked on second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, police said.
Aaron died after he was taken off life support on Friday, his first birthday. The next day, Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich’s office conducted an autopsy, concluding that the boy’s death was a homicide.
Aaron’s skull “looked like a broken egg shell, and his back was bruised from his shoulder blades to his buttocks,” police said in a statement.
Detectives said they again confronted DaRocha. They accused him of being indifferent to Aaron’s death and refusing to speak to them about the case.
Given Aaron’s age, DaRocha was booked again, this time on first-degree murder, police said. He would face life imprisonment or possibly the death penalty if convicted.
Jail records show both Avila and DaRocha have also been booked as fugitives from federal immigration authorities, suggesting they face the threat of deportation as well.
The couple's nationalities weren’t immediately available.
They were both being held without bail.