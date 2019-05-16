A man who confronted his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend at a popular Bourbon Street restaurant early Thursday ended up shooting the woman to death, according to a law enforcement source.

Alexander Kirby, 33, faces counts of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm following the slaying of a 33-year-old woman whom the law enforcement source identified as Shay De St. Germain.

According to the source, prior to the shooting, De St. Germain was at Clover Grill in the 900 block of Bourbon Street about 12:15 a.m. with her current boyfriend while he worked there. Kirby – the woman’s ex – then arrived and pulled a gun on the current boyfriend in a rear courtyard, sparking an argument that drew St. Germain in.

Eventually, a gunshot rang out, and De St. Germain was struck in the face, the source said. Paramedics summoned to the scene took her a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Kirby fled after De St. Germain was shot, but state troopers and New Orleans police officers assigned to a French Quarter security detailed funded by the tourism industry caught him nearby. Investigators later booked Kirby on allegations that he murdered De St. Germain and threateningly wielded a gun while arguing with her current boyfriend.

He would receive mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of murder.

A statement on Facebook from a manager working for Clover Grill’s owner described De St. Germain as a “team member” but did not specify whether she was working at the restaurant when she was killed. The statement called the incident a “senseless and violent act” and asked Facebook users to keep De St. Germain’s family and co-workers in their prayers.

“She was full of life, headstrong, and truly cared for everyone she surrounded herself by,” the statement added.

Though the restaurant is open 24 hours daily, a sign on the window of the restaurant on Thursday read, “Clover Grill is temporarily closed, sorry for the inconvenience.” Flowers were left under the sign, which was posted on the restaurant’s main window.

It was not immediately known how many people were in Clover Grill at the time of the shooting.

Photos on social media show Kirby and De St. Germain embracing each other in past years.

De St. Germain became the latest woman to allegedly be slain by a man in a state where men kill women with alarming regularity.

Louisiana’s homicide rate per 100,000 females is 2.42 per 100,000 – more than double the national average of 1.20 and the second-highest in the United States, according to a 2018 study from the Violence Policy Center.

De St. Germain is also the second woman this year to be fatally shot on New Orleans’ most famous street.

Louis Barnes, 37, was booked late February in a shooting that left a 36-year-old nurse named Julie Couvillon dead.

Couvillon was walking near Willie’s Chicken Shack in the 400 block of Bourbon when she was shot in her neck while Barnes and a security guard struggled over a pistol belonging to the guard. The fight began as the guard tried to toss Barnes out of Willie’s Chicken Shack, according to authorities.

Barnes, through an attorney, has denied pulling the trigger of the guard’s gun. Prosecutors recently charged him with manslaughter, and the case remains pending.

Advocate staffers Jeffrey Nowak and Sophia Germer contributed to this report.