A Slidell nail salon received an unexpected visitor Friday morning when a driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, and went careening through the shop's wall.
Slidell Police were at the scene of the incident about noon, and said no one was hurt. The salon, Awesome Nails, is located in Midtown Square, off of Gause Boulevard.
They did not say whether the nail salon was open at the time of the crash.
Images shared by police showed the front end of the SUV broken through the wall and front window with the nose inside the business.