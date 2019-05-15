The New Orleans Police Department reported two robberies and an attempted robbery between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, including one involving a gun.
The armed robbery happened about 3 p.m. in the 7th ward, NOPD said, when a 71-year-old woman was approached by two men while sitting on her porch in the 1100 block of Kerlerec Street.
The first robber, who had dark skin and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gray sleeves, black shorts, black and white shoes and a black backpack, demanded her keys and threatened her life, police said.
He then assaulted, her, snatched her keys and fled in her car towards N. Rampart Street with the second suspect, who was described a man with dark skin wearing a gray shirt with a fleur de lis, dark jeans, black socks and black sandals, police said.
An attempted robbery was reported Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Governor Nicholls Street, in the Treme, police said.
NOPD said she was walking down the street when she was approached by two unknown juveniles thought to be between 12 and 13 years old.
One of the juveniles demanded her bag, then put his hand on the shoulder strap and pulled on it before fleeing with the other juvenile, as the victim flagged down a passerby, police said.
Another robbery was reported about 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning in on St. Charles Avenue and Erato streets, police said. No further information about that incident was immediately available.